Connaughton didn't play in Tuesday's Game 5 loss to the Pacers. He closed the regular season with averages of 5.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.3 blocks and 0.6 three-pointers in 14.7 minutes per game over 41 contests (one start).

Connaughton's playing time in Milwaukee continued to dwindle in 2024-25, as it was his fourth straight season that his minutes per game declined. The veteran sharpshooter also totaled just 13 minutes across three playoff appearances this year. With Taurean Prince and Gary Trent headed for unrestricted free agency this summer, however, Connaughton could find himself in a more prominent three-and-D role for the Bucks if he picks up his 2025-26 player option.