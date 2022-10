Connaughton (calf) will not practice Saturday, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Connaughton missed the Bucks' final two preseason games, and he's still not feeling well enough to practice with Opening Night on Thursday at Philadelphia. Khris Middleton's (wrist) status is still murky, though the lack of updates is discouraging. If both are out Thursday, more minutes will be available for Wesley Matthews (ankle), Jevon Carter and George Hill.