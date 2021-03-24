Connaughton will come off the bench Wednesday against the Celtics.

The 28-year-old put up 20 points (7-9 FG, 6-7 3Pt), nine rebounds and two assists while starting against the Pacers on Monday, but he'll move back to the bench with Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) rejoining the lineup. Connaughton should still be plenty involved off the bench, especially with Bryn Forbes (toe) sidelined.