Connaughton (calf) isn't listed on the Bucks' injury report for Sunday's matchup against the Suns.

Connaughton missed Friday's contest due to left calf soreness, but it appears he'll return to action Sunday. He started 25 straight appearances before missing time with the issue and averaged 9.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 28.4 minutes during that stretch. He may be limited during his first game action since Feb. 14, but he figures to reclaim a prominent role for Milwaukee before too long.