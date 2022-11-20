Connaughton (calf) isn't on the injury report for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Coach Mike Budenholzer said Sunday that Connaughton went through "a lot" of practice but wasn't able to do everything, per Eric Nehm of The Athletic. However, it appears as though the 28-year-old will be able to make his season debut after missing the start of the year with a right calf strain. Given his lengthy absence and recent inability to log a full practice session, it wouldn't be surprising to see him face a minutes restriction Monday.