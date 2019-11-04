Connaughton (shoulder) is not listed on the injury report for Monday's game against the Timberwolves.

Connaughton was listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Raptors with a shoulder injury but didn't end up playing, with the Bucks instead turning to the likes of Sterling Brown and Donte DiVincenzo. He figures to return to his usual bench role Monday; through five games, Connaughton is averaging 7.4 points and 2.4 rebounds in 17.6 minutes.