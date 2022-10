Connaughton (undisclosed) was not seen in warmups ahead of Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, according to Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

It's not clear why Connaughton was not seen in warmups, but either way, the Bucks probably do not want to take unnecessary risks with a player that is expected to contribute off the bench on a regular basis this season. He averaged a career-best 9.9 points per game last season while shooting 39.5 percent from three-point range.