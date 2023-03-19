Connaughton isn't starting Sunday's game against the Raptors.
Connaughton started the last two matchups and averaged 9.0 points and 4.0 rebounds in 28.0 minutes per game. However, he'll retreat to the bench with Grayson Allen returning to action Sunday.
