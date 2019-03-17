Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Nursing ankle sprain
Connaughton is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Sixers with a right ankle sprain, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Connaughton had one of his better games of the season Friday against the Heat with 13 points and six rebounds over 25 minutes, but apparently didn't escape the game unscathed. The 26-year-old being listed as probable indicates it's likely a minor issue, and he could continue to see expanded opportunities with Malcolm Brogdon (foot) facing an extended absence.
