Connaughton totaled three points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 22 minutes during Saturday's 129-118 win over Golden State.

Connaughton scored fewer than 10 points for the 20th straight game, continuing his underwhelming season. Despite playing a consistent role, he has not been able to find any rhythm this season, offering very little in both fantasy and reality. Managers can safely look the other way when scouring their waiver wire for streaming value.