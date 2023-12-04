Connaughton (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Coach Adrian Griffin said Monday he doesn't expect Connaughton to play at all this week, so the backup guard could end up missing the team's next three games, though they might play only two contests this week if they don't advance to the In-Season Tournament Championship. Connaughton has missed Milwaukee's past two contests, which has allowed Malik Beasley, Cameron Payne and MarJon Beauchamp to see slightly increased roles.