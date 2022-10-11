Connaughton (calf) will not play in Tuesday's preseason game with the Bulls, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

After starting for the Bucks on Saturday, Connaughton will miss the team's second-to-last preseason game. It is unclear how long Connaughton will be out, but if he does not play Wednesday, his status for the team's regular-season opener on Oct. 20 versus Philadelphia will be in question.