Connaughton will not play Thursday at Chicago due to a sore left calf, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Connaughton's absence is almost certainly precautionary after he saw 35 minutes of action in Tuesday's overtime win over the Celtics. He's started every game since Christmas Day, but this could now be an opportunity for Milwaukee to finally push Khris Middleton back into the lineup ahead of the All-Star break.