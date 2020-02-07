Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Plays 16 minutes Thursday
Connaughton finished with six points (3-6 FG), two rebounds and one block in 16 minutes during Thursday's 112-101 victory over the 76ers.
Connaughton continues to feature as an every night part of the rotation, albeit in a small role. He can be a nice source of rebounds from the guard position on those nights he is forced into a bigger role. Unfortunately, that is not something that happens all too often and he can be left on the waivers in all standard formats.
