Connaughton finished with six points (3-6 FG), two rebounds and one block in 16 minutes during Thursday's 112-101 victory over the 76ers.

Connaughton continues to feature as an every night part of the rotation, albeit in a small role. He can be a nice source of rebounds from the guard position on those nights he is forced into a bigger role. Unfortunately, that is not something that happens all too often and he can be left on the waivers in all standard formats.