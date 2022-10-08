Connaughton totaled nine points (2-7 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 20 minutes during Saturday's preseason loss to the Hawks.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo given the night off, Connaughton moved into the starting five, a role he is not completely unfamiliar with. While he is set to come off the bench again this season, there will be opportunities for him to start from time to time. He is certainly not a draftable player right now but if a larger role presents itself, he could have some limited streaming appeal.