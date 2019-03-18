Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Plays 25 minutes in Sunday's loss
Connaughton contributed six points (2-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 25 minutes during Sunday's 130-125 loss to the 76ers.
Connaughton had been listed as probable due to an ankle sprain. However, he ended up earning the fifth-most minutes on the team in this one. With Malcolm Brogdon (foot) expected to miss at least the next six weeks, Connaughton seems likely to be among those who will benefit, especially considering he's already averaging a season-best 23.9 minutes through nine March matchups.
