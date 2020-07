Connaughton tested positive for COVID-19 and is yet to join the Bucks in Orlando, Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reports.

It's unclear when, exactly, the positive test occurred, but Connaughton said he's feels healthy, so he'll likely be on track to join the team in the coming days. While the time away could set Connaughton back a bit, he should still have plenty of time to work his way back into game shape before the postseason begins in mid-August.