Connaughton scored 14 points (5-12 FG, 4-11 3Pt) and grabbed eight rebounds over 26 minutes against Atlanta in a 120-109 win Thursday.

Connaughton led a strong effort by the Bucks' bench with his second straight 14-point effort. The sixth-year forward has hit four three-pointers in each of those contests and has made at least one trey in each of his past four games. He is averaging a career-high 7.0 points, 4.8 boards and 1.5 three-pointers on the season.