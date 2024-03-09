Connaughton notched 17 points (6-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and one assist in 31 minutes during Friday's 123-122 loss to the Lakers.

Connaughton was the leading bench scorer for Milwaukee, finishing with his highest point total of the campaign. Not coincidentally, this was the first time he played 30-plus minutes since Feb. 8. Connaughton averaged just 4.7 points on 40.0 percent shooting over his previous three contests, so fantasy managers need not rush to pluck him off the waiver wire despite his hot shooting Friday.