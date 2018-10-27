Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Posts seven points, seven boards in Friday's win
Connaughton collected seven points (3-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt) and seven rebounds in 17 minutes during Friday's 125-95 win over the Timberwolves.
Connaughton had only appeared in one of the first four games, earning four minutes in the home opener against the Pacers. The Bucks held a big lead by halftime in this one, which provided coach Mike Budenholzer with an opportunity to give his bench extra minutes and rest his starters. Given the team's depth along the wing, Connaughton has an uphill battle toward fantasy relevance.
