Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said Connaughton (groin) took part in "most, if not all of practice" Thursday, but the swingman isn't a lock to return to action Friday against the Jazz, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

When asked about the other injured Bucks players, Budenholzer said that while Connaughton is progressing, he isn't as far along in his recovery as Sam Merrill (ankle), who had missed the past two games. Connaughton will be reassessed during shootaround Friday before the Bucks make a call on his status ahead of the 8 p.m. ET tipoff versus the Jazz.