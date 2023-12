Coach Adrian Griffin said Connaughton (ankle) practiced Friday and will be available for Saturday's game against the Pistons, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Connaughton will return to action Saturday following a six-game absence due to an ankle sprain. With Khris Middleton (rest) out for the first half of a back-to-back set, Connaughton should garner a healthy bench role in his first game back.