Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Probable Saturday vs. Raptors
Connaughton is listed as probable for Saturday's matchup with the Raptors due to a shoulder injury.
Connaughton briefly headed to the locker room during Friday's victory over the Magic after injuring his shoulder. He quickly returned to the bench, but did not play again. The game was well out of hand at that point, so it made sense for the Bucks to exercise caution with the Notre Dame product. Should he ultimately be given the green light, look for him to take on his usual role providing depth on the Bucks' wing. Final confirmation on his status should come closer to tip-off.
