Connaughton had 15 points (5-8 3Pt), six rebounds, one steal and one block in 29 minutes during Saturday's 126-114 loss to the Hornets.

It was only the third time this season the 29-year-old has put up double-digit points, and he did it all from beyond the three-point line. Connaughton is shooting 45.5 percent from deep this season, but the limited playing time (18.1 minutes) and volume (3.4 3PA) limit any fantasy potential while the team remains healthy.