Connaughton registered seven points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and one steal across 28 minutes during Thursday's 125-121 win over San Antonio.

Connaughton led all Bucks bench players with a half-dozen rebounds while ending three points shy of the double-digit mark in a balanced outing to spark the Milwaukee second unit. Connaughton has recorded six or more rebounds in seven games this year, adding five or more points in five of those outings.