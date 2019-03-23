Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Pulls down 10 rebounds in win
Connaughton totaled six points (2-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt), 10 rebounds, and four assists in 28 minutes during Friday's 116-87 victory over the Heat.
Connaughton attempted just five field-goals, ending with six points in 28 minutes. He salvaged his line somewhat with 10 boards but the playing time is certainly the most encouraging sign. He has now played at least 28 minutes in three consecutive games and appears as though he is going to figure quite prominently in the rotation for the rest of the regular season. He should be on the radar in competitive leagues as a three-point streamer.
More News
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Records 11 points off bench•
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Well-rounded line in Tuesday's win•
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Plays 25 minutes in Sunday's loss•
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Nursing ankle sprain•
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Grabs career-high 11 boards•
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Leads bench in scoring•
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.