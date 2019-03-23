Connaughton totaled six points (2-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt), 10 rebounds, and four assists in 28 minutes during Friday's 116-87 victory over the Heat.

Connaughton attempted just five field-goals, ending with six points in 28 minutes. He salvaged his line somewhat with 10 boards but the playing time is certainly the most encouraging sign. He has now played at least 28 minutes in three consecutive games and appears as though he is going to figure quite prominently in the rotation for the rest of the regular season. He should be on the radar in competitive leagues as a three-point streamer.