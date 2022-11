Connaughton (calf) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Cavs.

Connaughton is yet to play this season as he works back from a strained right calf, but he was able to go through a full practice Tuesday and looks to be on the verge of debuting. If Connaughton does play Wednesday, his minutes could be limited, but the veteran wing will eventually step back into a key rotation role for one of the NBA's best teams.