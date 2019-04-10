Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Questionable with ankle sprain
Connaughton is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Thunder due to a sprained left ankle.
It's possible Connaughton doesn't play in the Bucks' regular-season finale. More information may arrive following the team's morning shootaround.
