Connaughton finished Monday's 142-129 victory over Washington with three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds and four assists over 26 minutes.

The workload was solid for Connaughton, but he wasn't able to make a big dent on the stat sheet. He's been a significant part of the second unit for the Bucks, averaging 7.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 three-pointers in 28.6 minutes per game over the last five contests.