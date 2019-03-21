Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Records 11 points off bench
Connaughton registered 11 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds and two steals across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 107-102 loss to the Cavaliers.
Connaughton flashed his offensive abilities again with his extended minutes, as he has now averaged 12 points over 35 minutes in the past two contests. Unfortunately, this looks like Connaughton's scoring ceiling, and he will have to prove to be a valuable asset elsewhere on the court if he wants to retain his minutes when injured Bucks return.
