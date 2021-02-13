Connaughton had two points (1-2 FG), four steals, three assists, one rebound and one block across 29 minutes Friday in a 129-115 loss at Utah.

Connaughton's four steals marked a career high for the 28-year-old. Connaughton last missed a game against this same Jazz team on Jan. 8 but has played consistently since then. He is averaging 5.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists over the Bucks' past 17 games. These stats could be serviceable to NBA franchises but unlikely not for fantasy teams.