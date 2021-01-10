Connaughton (groin) played 11 minutes off the bench Saturday in the Bucks' 100-90 win over the Cavaliers, finishing with six points (2-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt) and four rebounds.

After missing the Bucks' previous three games with the groin injury, Connaughton immediately stepped back into head coach Mike Budenholzer's rotation in his return to action. Connaughton should benefit from a slight uptick in playing time in blowouts or when one of the Bucks' two starting wings (Donte DiVincenzo and Khris Middleton) misses a game, but outside of those scenarios, his fantasy upside will remain capped.