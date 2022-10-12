Connaughton (calf) has been ruled out for Wednesday's preseason game against the Nets, Eric Nehm of The Athletic

Connaughton drew a start for the Bucks during Saturday's exhibition matchup but will be sidelined for a second consecutive game to close out the preseason. It's not yet clear whether his calf injury will impact his availability for the Bucks' regular-season opener against Philadelphia on Oct. 20.

