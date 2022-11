Connaughton (calf) has been ruled out for Friday's game versus the 76ers.

Connaughton has yet to make his season debut due to a strained right calf. It appears that the 28-year-old forward has suffered a setback, as he was listed as probable ahead of Wednesday's game before being ruled out for the next two. Connaughton's next opportunity to play will be in Monday's game versus the Trail Blazers.