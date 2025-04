Connaughton isn't in the starting five for Saturday's Game 1 against the Pacers.

Conaughton started in Milwaukee's regular-season finale but will head back to the bench due to the team's typical starters returning to action. Connaughton has averaged 4.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 11.3 minutes across his previous 10 appearances coming off the bench.