Connaughton will come off the bench Tuesday against the Warriors, Ted Davis of the Milwaukee Bucks Radio Network reports.

The 28-year-old started in place of Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) on Saturday, but Bobby Portis will receive the nod Tuesday. Connaughton should still see plenty of playing time off the bench and has averaged 7.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 29.2 over the past five games.