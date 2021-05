Connaughton failed to score (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt) but added six rebounds, one assist and one steal during Monday's loss to the Spurs.

This was only Connaughton's fifth game all season in which he didn't score, as the guard fielded a rough outing from the floor across 18 minutes. However, the former Fighting Irish grabbed at least six rebounds for a third straight outing and across his past six appearances now, Connaughton is posting 5.3 rebounds per matchup.