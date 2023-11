Connaughton (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Chicago.

Connaughton sustained a right ankle sprain Tuesday against the Heat and was unable to return to the matchup. He'll be unavailable for at least one additional game, and it's possible the Bucks exercise caution ahead of next week's In-Season Tournament Quarterfinal against the Knicks. MarJon Beauchamp and Andre Jackson are candidates to see increased roles Thursday.