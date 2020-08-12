Connaughton finished with 10 points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight boards, three assists, and one steal in 24 minutes against Washington on Tuesday.

Connaughton was very active on the boards helping his team end a two-game slide. The Notre Dame alum saw himself inserted into the starting lineup as the Bucks held out many regulars with the top seed locked up. With the seeding round finale coming up against Memphis on Thursday, he could see another extended opportunity to be a playmaker depending on who the Bucks hold out.