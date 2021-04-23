Connaughton had 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds, an assist and a block across 23 minutes off the bench in Thursday's win over the Sixers.

Connaughton has remained steady with his bench role, playing around 23 to 25 minutes per night and putting up decent, but unspectacular, numbers -- he has scored in double digits in four of his last six appearances while grabbing four or more rebounds in each of those six contests. He's averaging 10.8 points and 5.5 rebounds per game during that span.