Connaughton totaled 12 points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 28 minutes in a victory over the Kings on Sunday.

Connaughton scored in double figures for the fifth-time this season thanks to a terrific showing at the charity stripe. The guard has been playing more of late with Jrue Holiday (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) missing his eighth straight game. Over that stretch, Connaughton has played 26.3 minutes per game and averaged 7.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists.