Connaughton ended Tuesday's 114-106 loss to the Suns with 12 points (4-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and six assists in 32 minutes.

The Bucks started Connaughton amid Damian Lillard's (ankle) absence, and the production differential was very noticeable. With Brook Lopez (personal) also out, the Buck had trouble absorbing the lost output, and although Connaughton recorded decent secondary numbers, he took only six shots in the contest, which is nowhere near Lillard's shot volume.