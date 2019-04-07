Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Scores 13 in loss
Connaughton totaled 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals over 31 minutes in the Bucks' loss to the Nets on Saturday.
Connaughton continued to play big minutes off the bench for the Bucks, producing a serviceable stat line in 31 minutes on Saturday. He's been a decent source of points and boards lately, averaging 10.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 steals in his last nine games.
