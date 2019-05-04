Connaughton collected 14 points (5-11 FG, 4-9 3Pt), seven rebounds, two steals, and one block in 28 minutes during Friday's 123-116 Game 3 win over the Celtics.

Connaughton keeps putting himself in the right place at the right time and had the boards and steals to show for it in this one. Moreover, he was effective from beyond the arc while earning more minutes than Eric Bledsoe, who struggled (nine points on four-of-15 from the field and four assists versus four turnovers). Whether or not Malcolm Brogdon (foot) is ready to rejoin the lineup for Monday's Game 4, Connaughton seems like a solid bet to continue seeing quality minutes off the bench going forward.