Connaughton closed with 15 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Sunday's 139-118 loss to the Celtics.

Connaughton drew his first start of the season with Khris Middleton (knee) sidelined, and he delivered a strong performance while looking sharp from three-point range. He's scored in double digits just three times this season, but he has shown the ability to produce when given a chance. Connaughton is averaging 7.9 points per game while shooting 34.8 percent from deep in December. He could remain in the starting lineup when the Bucks take on the Bulls on Wednesday, but that will depend on Middleton's recovery and availability.