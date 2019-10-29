Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Scores 17 points in dominant win
Connaughton had 17 points (6-8 FG, 4-5 3PT, 1-1 FT) during Milwaukee's 129-112 win over Cleveland on Monday.
Connaughton was held scoreless in his previous outing but came out of nowhere to score 17 points off the bench this Monday. He looked surprisingly effective off the bench, but he is not expected to maintain a big role on offense going forward. Milwaukee play at Boston next Wednesday.
