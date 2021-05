Connaughton went for nine points (3-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 18 minutes during Thursday's 113-84 win over Miami.

Connaughton was efficient from downtown for the second game in row, boosting his three-point shooting numbers in the series to 8-of-15 for 53.3 percent. The 28-year-old wing could see a slight increase in his workload in Game 4 on Saturday if Donte DiVincenzo (foot) is forced out.