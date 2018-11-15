Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Scores season-high 16 points in Wednesday's loss
Connaughton compiled 16 points (6-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 116-113 loss to the Grizzlies.
Connaughton finished with season highs in scoring, steals, and minutes while sinking at least two treys for the fifth time in the last nine games. Donte DiVincenzo (knee soreness) leaving the game in the first half likely played a part in Connaughton earning that season high minute total, but he made the most of his opportunity, and could be a decent cheap option in daily leagues if DiVincenzo misses Friday's matchup with the lowly Bulls.
