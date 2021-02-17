Connaughton scored 20 points (8-15 FG, 4-10 3Pt), five rebounds, three blocks and one assist in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 124-113 loss to the Raptors.

The Bucks are now 1-4 in the last five games without Jrue Holiday, and coach Mike Budenholzer has been searching for anyone to generate offense in the backcourt. Connaughton was the hot hand Tuesday, as he scored a season-high 20 points, but the Bucks still lost. Connaughton has seen at least 21 minutes in each of the past five games, and he should continue seeing that kind of action as long as Holiday remains sidelined.