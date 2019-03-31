Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Season-high 17 points
Connaughton totaled 17 points (6-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds and an assist over 29 minutes in the Bucks' overtime loss to the Hawks on Sunday.
Connaughton saw another healthy chunk of playing time in Sunday's loss, and he produced a season-high 17 points. He added 12 boards to make up a big double-double. Connaughton has earned a regular role in the rotation with a slew of injuries hitting the Bucks, and he's averaged 10.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 28.3 minutes over his last 10 games.
More News
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Well-rounded line in Tuesday's win•
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Pulls down 10 rebounds in win•
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Records 11 points off bench•
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Well-rounded line in Tuesday's win•
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Plays 25 minutes in Sunday's loss•
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Nursing ankle sprain•
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.