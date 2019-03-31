Connaughton totaled 17 points (6-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds and an assist over 29 minutes in the Bucks' overtime loss to the Hawks on Sunday.

Connaughton saw another healthy chunk of playing time in Sunday's loss, and he produced a season-high 17 points. He added 12 boards to make up a big double-double. Connaughton has earned a regular role in the rotation with a slew of injuries hitting the Bucks, and he's averaged 10.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 28.3 minutes over his last 10 games.